Top track

Memento Mori

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Crywank

EartH
Mon, 6 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Memento Mori
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

Crywank are due to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of their album, 'Tomorrow Is Nearly Yesterday and Everything Is Stupid' with their largest headline show to date.

Very special guest to be announced.

This is a 1 Read more

Presented by Beth Shalom Records & LSHO..

Lineup

Crywank

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.