Omar

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
£19.80

Omar Lyefook MBE is without doubt, one of the greatest soul music talents the United Kingdom has produced.

If anyone has doubts about that, then they might want to consider the list of legendary artists who happily line up to collaborate with him musicall...

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Omar

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

