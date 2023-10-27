Top track

Yumi And The Weather - Start As You Mean To Go On

Yumi & the Weather w/ The Famous Daxx, PETSEMATARY

Strongroom Bar
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9

About

Part 1 of our Halloween Special - join us for another evening of spectacular live music at Strongroom Bar!

Headlining is the amazing Yumi & the Weather plus support from The Famous Daxx & PETSEMATARY.

There will also be DJs playing post-live in****** Read more

Presented by Fuzzy AF.

Lineup

PETSEMATARY, The Famous Daxx, Yumi & The Weather

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

