Omar Souleyman

EartH
Tue, 21 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

Souleyman has bolstered his growing status as a world and electronic music icon establishing an extensive international following after touring widely and performing at major festivals including Glastonbury, Bonna...

Presented by Bird On The Wire.

Lineup

Omar Souleyman

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

