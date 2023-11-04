Top track

Armand Hammer - Falling out the Sky

Armand Hammer: Signing

Rough Trade East
Sat, 4 Nov, 1:00 pm
Artist signingLondon
From £15.70

About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present a signing with Armand Hammer. This unique event celebrates the release of their new album 'We Buy Diabetic Test Strips' released on September 29th via Fat Possum.

Presented by Rough Trade.

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open1:00 pm
300 capacity

