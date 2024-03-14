DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Michael Palascak: Not a Stalker Tour

Hotel Congress Plaza
Thu, 14 Mar, 7:00 pm
ComedyTucson
$23.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Thursday, March 14th

7pm Doors, 7:30pm Show

$20 Advance, $25 Day of Show

21+

MICHAEL PALASCAK is a comedian who grew up in Wabash, Indiana, began his career in Chicago and now resides in LA. He performed on both The Late Late Show with James Corde...

21+
Hotel Congress
$
Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

