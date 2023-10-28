Top track

The Sponges - Space Funk '75

The Sponges + MNTRA

SPYBAR
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Sponges Present: I Like Funky Music - A Wonderful World Tour

with MNTRA

Get ready planet Earth, The Sponges are back from Funktopia and they brought the party. Formed from the collective minds of Ryan Slepin and Nik Eaton, The Sponges guarantee to ha Read more

Presented by Spybar.
Lineup

The Sponges, MNTRA

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

