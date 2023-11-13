Top track

The Loan

Got a code?

Lip Critic

Urban Spree
Mon, 13 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€25.36

About

Formed in 2018 in New York, Lip Critic is the project of Bret Kaser, Connor Kleitz, Daniel Eberle, and Ilan Natter. The band is comprised of two samplers, two drummers and vocals. Through their untraditional instrumentation, Lip Critic executes an eclectic Read more

Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.

Lineup

Lip Critic

Venue

Urban Spree

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.