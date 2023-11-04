Top track

Alex Neri - Planet Funk

Alex Neri

Museion
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:30 pm
DJBolzano
€11.50

Alex Neri - Planet Funk
Event information

Alex Neri (Tenax, Planet Funk)

Alex Neri has been making an influential contribution to modern electronic dance music since the early 1990’s. Alex kicked off his career at a very young age, when his first step into the music scene saw him DJ at various cl Read more

Presentato da POISON FOR SOULS DES MAURICE BELLOTTI.

Lineup

Alex Neri

Venue

Museion

Piazza Piero Siena 1, 39100 Bolzano South Tyrol, Italy

Doors open8:30 pm
400 capacity

