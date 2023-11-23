Top track

Caradusanto - Cae la lluvia

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CaraduSanto + Lazharus. Moments Festival

Siroco
Thu, 23 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Caradusanto - Cae la lluvia
Got a code?

About

Moments, te trae dos propuestas igualmente originales (si hay algo que caracteriza a estos dos proyectos, es el marcado carácter experimental de los mismos) y lo hace en uno de los templos musicales de la capital.

CaraduSanto, en su música, intenta, media...

Organizado por MOMENTS & SUMA.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Lazharus, Caradusanto

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.