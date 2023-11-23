DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Moments, te trae dos propuestas igualmente originales (si hay algo que caracteriza a estos dos proyectos, es el marcado carácter experimental de los mismos) y lo hace en uno de los templos musicales de la capital.
CaraduSanto, en su música, intenta, media...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.