Top track

hand crushed by a mallet (Remix) [feat. Fall Out Boy, Craig Owens, Nicole Dollanganger]

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Craig Owens, Andres, The Seafloor Cinema, Voilà

The Meadows
Thu, 7 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$32.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

hand crushed by a mallet (Remix) [feat. Fall Out Boy, Craig Owens, Nicole Dollanganger]
Got a code?

About

Craig Owens, Andres, The Seafloor Cinema, Voilà

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
The Kingsland Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Craig Owens, Andrés, The Seafloor Cinema and 1 more

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.