DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Helena Deland + Clara Mann

Le Hasard Ludique
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.83

Super! présente Helena Deland + Clara Mann le 17 février 2024 au Hasard Ludique.

Les billets achetés pour le POPUP! restent valables.

Les personnes âgées de moins de 16 ans devront être accompagnées d’une personne majeure

Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Helena Deland

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

