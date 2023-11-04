Top track

Nordista Freeze - Cosmic Haus

Nordista Freeze + Travesura + Blank Tapes (solo)

The Paramount
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Where did Nordista Freeze come from? Everyone who saw it happen has a different explanation, but they agree on one thing: a flaming blue orb came flying out of the sky and smashed into the earth, and there, lying sprawled in the crater, was a man wearing o...

Presented by The Paramount

Lineup

Nordista Freeze, The Blank Tapes

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

