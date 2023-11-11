Top track

BAMBII - Body

Bambii

Peckham Audio
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
£14.48

About

dollop presents
Bambii

Toronto-based producer and DJ, BAMBII, makes lush, exuberant electronic music that feels futuristic and transportive but that also burrows into your bones, matches the pounding of your heartbeat, reminding you of your corporeality...

Presented by dollop.

Lineup

Bambii

Venue

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
200 capacity

