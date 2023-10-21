Top track

Danger Boys - Tropicana Suite + +

Glove Party

La Paloma
Sat, 21 Oct, 6:30 pm
PartyBarcelona
€19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After the first two parties made at La Paloma Glove Party is back in the best spot in town for the 3rd party.

This Time we have special guest from Italy , Whodamanny , tremendous producer , musician and dj responsable of lots of hits in the past years thr Read more

Organizado por Glove Party.

Lineup

3
Whodamanny, Mr Fantasy, Sweet Charity and 3 more

Venue

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:30 pm

