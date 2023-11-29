Top track

Bas Jan - Burial

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bas Jan + Clémentine March

Two Palms
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Plus special guest Clémentine March!

Bas Jan release their fourth album Back To The Swamp on November 10th on Fire Records.

After the glorious anarchic headrush of ‘Baby U Know’ in all its “messy majesty”, Back To The Swamp is a coming-of-age record; a h...

Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.

Lineup

Bas Jan, Clémentine March

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

