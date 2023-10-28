Top track

Chaos In The CBD - 816 To Nunhead

HALLOWEEN

Depot Mayfield
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
DJManchester
£43.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Last entry: 9:30pm

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by The Warehouse Project.

Lineup

10
Annie Mac, Chaos In The CBD, Mark Blair and 10 more

Venue

Depot Mayfield

Temperance St, Manchester M12 6HR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.