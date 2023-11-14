DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Takuya Kuroda

The Forge
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

Takuya Kuroda is a forward-thinking trumpeter whose music combines post-bop, soul-jazz, fusion and hip hop to create a unique hybrid sound.

He has worked with José James, Akoya Afrobeat, DJ Premier’s BADDER band, Antibalas, Junior Mance, Corey King and mo Read more

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

Takuya Kuroda

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.