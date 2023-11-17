Top track

Jungle Brothers - I'll House You

BLOCKPARTY NYC vs LDN

Indigo at The O2
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

All ages – Under 14s Accompanied and seated.

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

Jungle Brothers, Rodigan, Huey Morgan

Venue

Indigo at The O2

The O2, Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX
Doors open8:00 pm
2500 capacity
Accessibility information

