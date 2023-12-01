Top track

Roberto Fonseca - Sal Al Malecón

Roberto Fonseca: La Gran Diversión

La Paloma
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€32

About

¡Bienvenidos a La Gran Diversión!

¡Bienvenidos a La Gran Diversión!

Fiel a su estilo, el pianista Roberto Fonseca nos propone un proyecto excepcional, una reinvención de la Cabane Cubaine, el mítico cabaret parisino de Montmartre de los años 30. Una invitación al baile al son de los emb Read more

Organizado por Montuno Producciones.

Lineup

Venue

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

