DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Heaven After Dark

Studio 338
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Heaven After Dark, the immersive new electronic music event founded by Jane’s Addiction and Lollapalooza founder, Perry Farrell & his wife Etty Lau Farrell comes to Studio 338 on Saturday 3rd February.

The UK debut event will be an awe-inspiring all day & Read more

Presented by Studio 338.

Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.