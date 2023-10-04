Top track

DAVID EUGENE EDWARDS (Wovenhand) a Milano

BIKO
Wed, 4 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
About

Nao Uao e BPM Concerti presentano:

DAVID EUGENE EDWARDS (WOVENHAND)

In attesa del suo primo album solista in uscita a settembre, il cantautore statunitense David Eugene Edwards, frontman dei Wovenhand, annuncia l'appuntamento milanese con una data specia Read more

Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

David Eugene Edwards

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

