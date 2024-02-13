Top track

Beach Fossils

Electric Ballroom
Tue, 13 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FORM Presents

BEACH FOSSILS

+ Support

This event is 14 and over. 14s to 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Beach Fossils

Venue

Electric Ballroom

184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

