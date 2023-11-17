DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Joshua Idehen

The Lower Third
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Playing The Lower Third as part of the EFG London Jazz Festival 2023.

Joshua Idehen is a British-born Nigerian based in Sweden. A spoken word artist and musician, he has contributed poems to Mercury-nominated albums 'Channel The Spirits' by The Come Read more

Presented by Serious & Earth Cruises.

Joshua Idehen

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

