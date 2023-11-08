Top track

The Warlocks - Hurricane Heart Attack

The Warlocks

Le Molotov
Wed, 8 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€11.22

About

Formé en 1999, le groupe The Warlocks, basé à Los Angeles, produit un mur de son implacable et hypnotique qui évoque une collision entre le psychédélisme classique, le Krautrock et le Velvet Underground. Le leader Bobby Hecksher a grandi dans les marais de Read more

Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.

Lineup

The Warlocks

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

