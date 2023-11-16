Top track

Thu, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
About

To coincide with a batch of brand new music London’s LatinX powerhouse Desta French brings her soulful mix of RnB, Latin Jazz, Salsa & much more to Oslo in Hackney as part of the EFG London Jazz Festival. Fresh from gigs at SXSW as well as recently living Read more

Presented by Movimientos.
Lineup

Venue

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Doors open7:30 pm
375 capacity

