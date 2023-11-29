Top track

Calling Marian - Mes Sœurs

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Calling Marian : Release party !

Transbordeur
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
€8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Calling Marian - Mes Sœurs
Got a code?

About

Productrice unique en son genre, CALLING MARIAN crée une musique forte, sincère et émotionnelle, et part à la rencontre de la techno, de l'acid et de la trance.

Caractérisée par son autonomie, elle compose, enregistre, produit et mixe tous ses morceaux, l...

Présenté par SAS Transmission.

Lineup

Calling Marian

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.