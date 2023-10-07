Top track

2023 O+ Festival Saturday Only

Kingston
Sat, 7 Oct, 9:00 am
PartyKingston
From $54.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The O+ Festival is back with three magical days of art, music, and wellness!

A Saturday ticket gives you access to the second day of the festival, featuring headliner Amythyst Kiah at The Old Dutch Church. Check out the full lineup at https://opositivefes Read more

Presented by O Positive Festival.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Kingston

52 Main Street, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Doors open9:00 am

