DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pots and Pints proudly presents, Pinch Pumpkins! Double event October ends with a crowd favourite brief, so come along for banging spooky tunes, muddy pals and two lovely ceramicists to coach you through how to make your own knobbly gourd. Get ready to cel
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.