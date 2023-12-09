Top track

Nickodemus - Mi Swing es Tropical

Silent Disco

The Local
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:00 pm
DJSaugerties
From $24.31

About

Doors: 7pm, wine and beer available

Event start: 8pm

Silent Disco is a dance party with live DJ sets. All participants wear special wireless headphones we provide and the music is not played out loud you can only hear it through your headphones. People c...

Presented by Hudson Valley Live.

Lineup

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

