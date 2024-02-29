DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ABOE: Shindig

Peckham Audio
Thu, 29 Feb, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Shindig is a wholesome club night for music lovers to bond over their passion for eclectic & alternative black music.

A night where anything is possible.

A space where DJs are encouraged to express themselves on the decks and the crowd are allowed to...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by A Bit Of Everything.
Venue

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

