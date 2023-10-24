DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
London-based Dubliner Louis Brennan is a singer-songwriter in the folk tradition.
His folk however aren’t the field hands and travelling minstrels of yore but the
repressed middle managers and ennui-ridden urbanites of late-stage capitalism.
They popula
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs