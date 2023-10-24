DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Louis Brennan + Swimmers Jackson

Paper Dress Vintage
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

London-based Dubliner Louis Brennan is a singer-songwriter in the folk tradition.

His folk however aren’t the field hands and travelling minstrels of yore but the

repressed middle managers and ennui-ridden urbanites of late-stage capitalism.

They popula Read more

Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Swimmers Jackson, Louis Brennan

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs