DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
One of today’s greatest pianists plays dazzling music by the mischievous modernist master György Ligeti, whose centenary is being celebrated this year.
Ligeti was one of the most powerful and original voices to emerge from the era of musical modernism. He
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.