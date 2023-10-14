DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ligeti 100: Pierre-Laurent Aimard in Recital

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre
Sat, 14 Oct, 1:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

One of today’s greatest pianists plays dazzling music by the mischievous modernist master György Ligeti, whose centenary is being celebrated this year.

Ligeti was one of the most powerful and original voices to emerge from the era of musical modernism. He Read more

Presented by Southbank Centre.

Lineup

Pierre‐Laurent Aimard

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, London SE1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.