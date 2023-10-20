Top track

Esme Patterson w/ Large Brush Collection

Hotel Vegas
Fri, 20 Oct, 6:00 pm
$20.08

About

Esme Patterson plays the Hotel Vegas grandstand inside on Friday, October 20th for an intimate early show!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Hotel Vegas

Lineup

Large Brush Collection, Esmé Patterson

Venue

Hotel Vegas

1502 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

