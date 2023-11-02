Top track

Self Love

Mavi and Armand Hammer

Canvas 1
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£23.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Out of Step presents

Mavi & Armand Hammer

Support from Fly Anakin

Canvas 1, Manchester

November 2 2023

This is an 14+ event, under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Presented by Out of Step.

Lineup

Fly Anakin, Armand Hammer, MAVI

Venue

Canvas 1

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

