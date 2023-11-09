Top track

quantum quantum - La Rencontre

Concert • Quantum Quantum + Minette

Le Mazette
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Un concert aux sonorités psychées avec Quantum Quantum et la pop de Minette en première partie ! Ça te dit ?

________________________

PROGRAMME

Première partie

Minette

Quantum Quantum

Quantum Quantum orchestre la bande-son d’un Read more

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

Minette, Quantum Quantum

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

