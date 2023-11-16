DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Modern Jazz and Folk Ensemble + special guests

Grand Junction
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
£24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sean Khan presents The Modern Jazz and Folk Ensemble with special guest The Pentangle’s Jacqui McShee plus Rosie Frater Taylor and Kindelan

Saxophonist Sean Khan premieres his new project The Modern Jazz and Folk Ensemble (MJAFE) at the EFG London Jazz Fe

Presented by Serious in collaboration with Grand Junction

1
Sean Khan, Jacqui McShee, Jacqui McShee’s Pentangle and 1 more

Grand Junction

Rowington Cl, London W2 5TF, UK
