DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
IKLECTIK presents,
Club Integral: Rita Braga, Manu Louis Kamura Obscura and Tim Hodgkinson
Friday 17 November 2023 | Doors: 8:00pm - Start 8:30pm
Tickets: £7.50 adv / £10.00 otd
Our Kiosk opens 1 hour before doors.
Rita Braga
Rita Braga (Lisbon, 1985
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.