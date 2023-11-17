DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Club Integral: Rita Braga, Kamura Obscura and more

IKLECTIK
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
IKLECTIK presents,

Club Integral: Rita Braga, Manu Louis Kamura Obscura and Tim Hodgkinson

Friday 17 November 2023 | Doors: 8:00pm - Start 8:30pm

Tickets: £7.50 adv / £10.00 otd

Our Kiosk opens 1 hour before doors.

Rita Braga

Presented by IKLECTIK.
Lineup

1
Kamura Obscura, Manu Louis, Rita Braga and 1 more

Venue

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

