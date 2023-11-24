Top track

We Got It - S.P.Y Remix

S.P.Y : The Residency (Week 4)

XOYO
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £15.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"I am super excited to announce S.P.Y : The Residency, my month-long run of shows at XOYO every Friday in November. This will be the first time ever I'll be playing at XOYO and to do so 4 weeks in a row makes it extra special for me. To say I'm looking for Read more

Presented by Weird Science.

Lineup

1
S.P.Y, Flava D, MC GQ and 1 more

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

