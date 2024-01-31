Top track

Please Don't Start the Fun

The Scratch

The Castle & Falcon
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£17.38

About

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

Ispíni na hÉireann, The Scratch

Venue

The Castle & Falcon

The Castle & Falcon, 402 Moseley Rd, Birmingham
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

