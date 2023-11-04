Top track

Supreme Level

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Interplanetary Criminal Most Wanted : Birmingham

XOYO Birmingham
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJBirmingham
From £13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Supreme Level
Got a code?

About

The brand new XOYO Birmingham plays host to pioneering DJ, producer and one of the hottest names in dance music right now - Interplanetary Criminal! Last year he scored a UK number-one with one of the year's most inescapable tunes B.O.T.A. in collaboration Read more

Presented by Weird Science.

Lineup

Interplanetary Criminal, Instinct, Jay Carder

Venue

XOYO Birmingham

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.