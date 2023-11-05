DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This event will take place in EartH Theatre.
The highly influential Brazilian jazz-funk trio, founded in the early 1970s, bring their distinctive fusion of samba, bossa nova, MPB and electronic sounds to EartH Theatre.
This is a 16+ event. Each under 18
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.