Top track

Loose Ends - Hangin' On a String

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Loose Ends

The Jazz Cafe
Wed, 20 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£31.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Loose Ends - Hangin' On a String
Got a code?

About

One of the most successful UK soul bands of the 1980s, Loose Ends first hit the charts in 1985 with 'Hanging on a String' which went to number one in the USA and hit the national top 10 in the UK. More hits followed on both sides of the Atlantic with 'Magi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Loose Ends

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.