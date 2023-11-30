Top track

INDIA

Lancey Foux - Milano

Gate Milano
Thu, 30 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€32.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ogni artista raggiunge un pubblico, ma quello di Lancey Foux sembra quasi una setta: l’artista infatti genera un livello fanatismo fuori dal comune dai parte dei suoi ascoltatori, che si rivedono nel significato dei suoi testi e che vogliono riproporre i s Read more

Presentato da ALL THINGS LIVE ITALY.

Lineup

Lancey Foux

Venue

Gate Milano

Via Valtellina, 21, 20159 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

