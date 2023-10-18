Top track

Local News Legend - Bikes & Bonfires

Local News Legend, Sister Wife Sex Strike, Trash Boat & the Ambush

Comet Ping Pong
Wed, 18 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Wednesday, October 18th 2023
Local News Legend + Sister Wife Sex Strike + Trash Boat & the Ambush
9pm - $15 - All Ages

LOCAL NEWS LEGEND
Harrisburg, PA
https://localnewslegend.bandcamp.com/

SISTER WIFE SEX STRIKE
Seattle, WA
Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Local News Legends

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

