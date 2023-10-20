Top track

10 years of My Nu Leng w/Dread MC

The Arch
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£6

About

Time to celebrate 10 years of My Nu Leng as they bring their 10 year anniversary tour to Brighton Seafront.

Line up >>

My Nu Leng

REST TBA.

@SuperChargedUK

www.supercharged.co.uk

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Supercharged.

Lineup

DREAD MC, My Nu Leng

Venue

The Arch

189 King's Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm
550 capacity

