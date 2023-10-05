DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CLOONEE RETURNS Thursday, October 5
presented by House Hats Collective.
See you outside of The Tally Strip on 10/05 in the Tenn Parking Lot.
$10 After Party tickets ONLY avaiable for block party attendees, limited entry. Buy tickets to HH Ave to see a s
