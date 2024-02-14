Top track

Man the Lifeboats - Born Drunk

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Man The Lifeboats

Hootananny Brixton
Wed, 14 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Man the Lifeboats - Born Drunk
Got a code?

About

Man The Lifeboats take the Hootananny stage! ⛵️

The full-throttle alternative folk band use an array of instruments to craft songs with big choruses that tell stories.

Join us for a night of raucous upbeat folk music! ⛵️🍻

This is an 18+ event (ID PHOTO REQUIRED)
Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.