DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Man The Lifeboats take the Hootananny stage! ⛵️
The full-throttle alternative folk band use an array of instruments to craft songs with big choruses that tell stories.
Join us for a night of raucous upbeat folk music! ⛵️🍻
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.