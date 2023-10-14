Top track

Root, Leaf & Stem

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dr Meaker Presents: The Renegade feat. Ray Keith, E-Z Rollers + more

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 14 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Root, Leaf & Stem
Got a code?

About

Dr Meaker presents a full night of Drum'n'Bass & Jungle in the heart of Brixton!

The world’s No.1 Live Drum’n’Bass band comes to Hoots with a huge support line up including Ray Keith's brand new Live Rave and Jungle band doing their debut London show.

Th Read more

Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Dr Meaker

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.