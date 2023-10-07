DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Abbonamento Freequency

Santeria Toscana 31
7 Oct - 17 Dec
GigsMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Santeria Milano e Linoleum, in collaborazione con Liveurope presentano Freequency.

La nuova rassegna musicale che vede protagonisti nuovi e giovani artisti provenienti da tutta Europa per un evento unico.

SABATO 7 OTTOBRE
Line up: Jersey (FR), Margheri Read more

Presentato da Santeria S.p.A.

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.